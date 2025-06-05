Xinhua photos of the day

Xinhua) 16:18, June 05, 2025

A boy is pictured with a sheep at a sheep market before the upcoming Eid al-Adha on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, on June 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

A rescuer moves relief supplies at Baicao Village of Eryuan County in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 5, 2025.

A 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck Eryuan County at 4:31 a.m. Thursday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter was monitored at 26.26 degrees north latitude and 100.03 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 10 km, said a report issued by the CENC.

The quake was strongly felt in Eryuan County, Dali City and Heqing County, waking some residents. Local authorities in Eryuan County have promptly initiated an emergency response, with townships assessing the impact. (Photo by Luo Xincai/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 4, 2025 shows tourists visiting the Hukou Waterfall on the Yellow River on the border between north China's Shanxi Province and northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

Representatives vote on a draft resolution during a UN Security Council meeting at the UN headquarters in New York, on June 4, 2025.

The United States on Wednesday vetoed a Security Council draft resolution that would have demanded an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the immediate lifting of all restrictions on humanitarian aid. (Xinhua/Xie E)

A conference officer collects ballots during a UN General Assembly meeting to elect members of the UN Economic and Social Council at the UN headquarters in New York, on June 4, 2025.

Eighteen states, including China, were elected on Wednesday into the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), the coordinating body for the economic and social work of UN agencies and funds, for a three-year term. (Manuel Elias/UN Photo/Handout via Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 4, 2025 shows a black-necked crane at Qinghai Longbao National Nature Reserve, Yushu City of Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province.

With lush water and pastures, Qinghai Longbao National Nature Reserve is a key station and breeding ground for migratory birds.

According to monitoring data of May this year, 37 species of birds including bar-headed geese and black necked cranes inhabited here. (Photo by Du Xiaowei/Xinhua)

Dong Yuhan (C) and Wu Mengjie (R) of China celebrate after winning the pool 3 match between China and Belgium at the Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 at the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, China, June 4, 2025.

Host China kicked off its Volleyball Nations League (VNL) Beijing leg in style with a straight-set victory over Belgium on Wednesday, winning 25-18, 27-25, 25-13 at the National Indoor Stadium. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 4, 2025 shows primary school students painting during an environmental protection-themed event in Xinghua City, east China's Jiangsu Province.

Various events are held to raise people's awareness of environmental protection in China ahead of World Environment Day, which falls on June 5. (Photo by Zhou Shegen/Xinhua)

Lee Jae-myung takes the oath of office in the National Assembly building in Seoul, South Korea, June 4, 2025.

Lee Jae-myung was sworn in as South Korea's new president on Wednesday after formally beginning his single five-year term earlier in the day. (Xinhua)

Zheng Qinwen reacts during the women's singles quarterfinal between Zheng Qinwen of China and Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, June 3, 2025.

China's tennis sensation Zheng Qinwen lost to world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 7-6 (3), 6-3 in the French Open women's singles quarterfinals here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

A Palestinian woman mourns a victim killed in an Israeli airstrike, at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, on June 4, 2025.

At least 54,510 people have been killed and 124,901 wounded in Gaza during the Israeli military campaign, according to health authorities in the territory. (Photo by Mahmoud Zaki/Xinhua)

