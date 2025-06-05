U.S. crackdown on Harvard is pure political targeting

June 05, 2025

Cartoon by Tan Xiguang

The U.S. government has stepped up its campaign against Harvard University. On May 28, U.S. media reported that the State Department is reviewing all Harvard-affiliated visa holders, not just foreign students.

This follows an earlier move to revoke Harvard's certification under the Student and Exchange Visitor Program, blocking it from enrolling international students. Federal funding cuts have also been announced.

These actions are a clear case of politicizing education under the guise of national security, reflecting deepening polarization in America.

Education should not be a political tool. Such moves only highlight the gap between U.S. rhetoric on freedom and its actions.

