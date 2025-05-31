International Children's Day celebrated across China
Pupils participate in a sports game ahead of the International Children's Day at a school in Anshan, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 30, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Qinghao)
A boy participates in an interactive game with his mother ahead of the International Children's Day at a park in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 30, 2025. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
Students perform a dance during a class activity at a school ahead of the International Children's Day in southwest China's Chongqing, May 30, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
Children perform ahead of the International Children's Day at a kindergarten in Beijing, May 30, 2025. (Xinhua/Shao Zedong)
A pupil plays with a toy water gun during a celebration event ahead of the International Children's Day at a school in southwest China's Chongqing, May 30, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
Children perform ahead of the International Children's Day at a kindergarten in Beijing, May 30, 2025. (Xinhua/Shao Zedong)
Children make handicrafts under a teacher's guidance ahead of the International Children's Day at a kindergarten in Beijing, May 30, 2025. (Xinhua/Shao Zedong)
A pupil participates in a long jump match ahead of the International Children's Day at a school in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, May 30, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
A child takes part in a celebration event ahead of the International Children's Day at a kindergarten in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, May 30, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)
Pupils perform cheerleading dance ahead of the International Children's Day at a school in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, May 30, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
Children watch a dry ice experiment during a celebration event ahead of the International Children's Day at a kindergarten in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, May 30. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)
Pupils perform Tai Chi fan ahead of the International Children's Day at a school in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, May 30, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
Photos
Related Stories
- China ranked best developing country in Asia for children to grow up
- Nine sweet stories between President Xi and children
- DPRK children celebrate their festival
- Chinese President extends festival greetings to children
- Chinese President extends festival greetings to children
- Red Army schools celebrate Int'l Children’s Day
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.