International Children's Day celebrated across China

Xinhua) 09:26, May 31, 2025

Pupils participate in a sports game ahead of the International Children's Day at a school in Anshan, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 30, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Qinghao)

A boy participates in an interactive game with his mother ahead of the International Children's Day at a park in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 30, 2025. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Students perform a dance during a class activity at a school ahead of the International Children's Day in southwest China's Chongqing, May 30, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Children perform ahead of the International Children's Day at a kindergarten in Beijing, May 30, 2025. (Xinhua/Shao Zedong)

A pupil plays with a toy water gun during a celebration event ahead of the International Children's Day at a school in southwest China's Chongqing, May 30, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Children perform ahead of the International Children's Day at a kindergarten in Beijing, May 30, 2025. (Xinhua/Shao Zedong)

Children make handicrafts under a teacher's guidance ahead of the International Children's Day at a kindergarten in Beijing, May 30, 2025. (Xinhua/Shao Zedong)

A pupil participates in a long jump match ahead of the International Children's Day at a school in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, May 30, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

A child takes part in a celebration event ahead of the International Children's Day at a kindergarten in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, May 30, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

Pupils perform cheerleading dance ahead of the International Children's Day at a school in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, May 30, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Children watch a dry ice experiment during a celebration event ahead of the International Children's Day at a kindergarten in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, May 30. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

Pupils perform Tai Chi fan ahead of the International Children's Day at a school in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, May 30, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

