Chinese premier lands in Malaysia for ASEAN-GCC-China Summit

Xinhua) 13:32, May 26, 2025

KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Monday to attend the ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations)-GCC (the Gulf Cooperation Council)-China Summit at the invitation of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Li was welcomed by Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook and Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing, among others, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

Prior to his arrival in Malaysia, ASEAN's rotating chair, Li paid an official visit to Indonesia.

