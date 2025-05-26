Trump agrees to EU tariff extension after call with von der Leyen
NEW YORK/ BRUSSELS, May 25 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday that he agreed to postpone the planned 50 percent tariff on imports from the EU until July 9.
"It was my privilege to do so," Trump wrote on Truth Social, following a call from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen requesting an extension.
"(Von der Leyen) said she wants to get down to serious negotiation," said Trump.
Writing on X, the EU chief described the call as "good," saying that "Europe is ready to advance talks swiftly and decisively."
On Friday, Trump said talks with the 27-member bloc were "going nowhere," threatening to impose a 50 percent tariff on all EU imports from June 1.
EU officials and member state representatives responded with discontent, warning that such coercive tactics would jeopardize transatlantic trade talks.
