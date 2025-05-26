24th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese proficiency competition held in Benin
Contestants perform a dance during the 24th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese proficiency competition for Beninese college students at a Chinese cultural center in Cotonou, Benin, May 23, 2025. (Photo by Seraphin Zounyekpe/Xinhua)
Contestants perform a tea ceremony during the 24th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese proficiency competition for Beninese college students at a Chinese cultural center in Cotonou, Benin, May 23, 2025. (Photo by Seraphin Zounyekpe/Xinhua)
A contestant delivers a speech during the 24th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese proficiency competition for Beninese college students at a Chinese cultural center in Cotonou, Benin, May 23, 2025. (Photo by Seraphin Zounyekpe/Xinhua)
A contestant delivers a speech during the 24th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese proficiency competition for Beninese college students at a Chinese cultural center in Cotonou, Benin, May 23, 2025. (Photo by Seraphin Zounyekpe/Xinhua)
Contestants demonstrate Chinese calligraphy during the 24th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese proficiency competition for Beninese college students at a Chinese cultural center in Cotonou, Benin, May 23, 2025. (Photo by Seraphin Zounyekpe/Xinhua)
Photos
- Fireflies put on spectacular light show at Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden, SW China's Yunnan
- Company in Hefei, E China's Anhui builds "air expressway" to speed up delivery of goods, medical supplies
- Black-and-white snub-nosed monkeys thrive at nature reserve in SW China's Yunnan
- Daling River estuary in NE China's Liaoning home to nearly 100 bird species
Related Stories
- Chinese language proficiency competition held in Ethiopia to promote cultural exchanges
- Jordan holds final of 24th 'Chinese Bridge' contest in Amman
- Chinese language competition for university students held in Bulgaria
- Austrian division finals of 24th "Chinese Bridge" contest held in Graz
- Bulgarian students compete for spots in final round of Mandarin contests in China
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.