24th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese proficiency competition held in Benin

Xinhua) 10:28, May 26, 2025

Contestants perform a dance during the 24th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese proficiency competition for Beninese college students at a Chinese cultural center in Cotonou, Benin, May 23, 2025. (Photo by Seraphin Zounyekpe/Xinhua)

Contestants perform a tea ceremony during the 24th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese proficiency competition for Beninese college students at a Chinese cultural center in Cotonou, Benin, May 23, 2025. (Photo by Seraphin Zounyekpe/Xinhua)

A contestant delivers a speech during the 24th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese proficiency competition for Beninese college students at a Chinese cultural center in Cotonou, Benin, May 23, 2025. (Photo by Seraphin Zounyekpe/Xinhua)

Contestants demonstrate Chinese calligraphy during the 24th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese proficiency competition for Beninese college students at a Chinese cultural center in Cotonou, Benin, May 23, 2025. (Photo by Seraphin Zounyekpe/Xinhua)

