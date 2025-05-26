We Are China

China will remain steadfast in expanding opening-up, says Premier Li

Xinhua) 10:10, May 26, 2025

JAKARTA, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said Saturday that China will remain steadfast in expanding opening-up to create a more favorable development environment for foreign enterprises investing and operating in China.

Li made the remarks when addressing the Indonesia-China Business Reception 2025.

