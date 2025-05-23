Hisense unveils groundbreaking smart home innovations in Tanzania, reinforcing leadership in Africa's premium market

To mark the 100th anniversary of the invention of television, Chinese consumer electronics giant Hisense hosted a high-profile launch event in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, introducing its most advanced and largest-screen TV to date for the African market: the 116-inch RGB Mini LED TV model 116UX.

Photo shows a scene of the press conference. (Photo provided by Hisense)

This release underscores Hisense's growing leadership in the global smart home sector and highlights the rise of Chinese innovation on the world tech stage. The 116UX is the world's first large-screen TV equipped with an RGB Mini LED backlight system, setting a new benchmark for display performance. Powered by Hisense's seventh-generation proprietary Hi-View AI Engine X processor, the TV features advanced AI-driven visual optimization and 3D color-brightness coordination, delivering industry-leading improvements in color accuracy, brightness contrast, and energy efficiency.

"The leap in product performance stems from years of technological accumulation and relentless innovation," said Ou Yang, president of Hisense Middle East and Africa. "Our aim is to deliver immersive, intelligent, and eco-friendly digital experiences to African consumers, while supporting the region's digital transformation. By 2027, we are committed to becoming the number one home appliance brand in the Middle East and Africa."

To achieve this goal, Hisense is driving a strategy built on five pillars: multi-brand synergy, premium product leadership, smart ecosystem development, localized market engagement, and brand influence expansion.

Photo shows a scene of the press conference. (Photo provided by Hisense)

Since entering the South African market in 1996, Hisense has steadily expanded its footprint across the region. The company operates a manufacturing facility in South Africa and opened its first regional R&D center in Dubai in 2024 to enhance localized product development and services.

According to global research firm Omdia, Hisense maintained its top global market share in large-screen TVs in 2024, further strengthening the competitiveness of Chinese brands in the high-end segment.

The 116UX also reflects Hisense's commitment to sustainable innovation. While delivering ultra-high-definition and peak brightness, it achieves around 20 percent greater energy efficiency compared to traditional high-end TVs. The product has received both Pantone and Dolby Vision certifications, demonstrating a balance between cutting-edge technology and environmental responsibility.

Alongside the flagship TV, Hisense showcased its proprietary smart home platform, ConnectLife, which integrates AI and IoT to enable seamless device interconnectivity, voice control, and intelligent scene automation. Designed to accelerate smart living adoption in Africa, the platform offers a more convenient and efficient lifestyle for modern households.

"This launch in Tanzania is more than a product debut—it reflects our deep roots in Africa and our people-first philosophy," said Liu Wei, vice president of Hisense Middle East and Africa and general manager of Hisense South Africa. "We are committed to treating customers with care, supporting employees with integrity, and contributing meaningfully to the communities we serve. Our vision is to grow with the region and build shared value for Southern Africa’s future."

Industry experts note that Africa is at a critical inflection point for both consumer demand and technological advancement. With deep R&D capabilities and local insights, Hisense is well-positioned to drive the global rise of Chinese innovation. The debut of the 116UX not only showcases Hisense's "develop-ahead, reserve-ahead, launch-ahead" product strategy, but also illustrates how Chinese enterprises are actively contributing to high-quality global development through innovation.

Looking ahead, Hisense will continue to advance its global strategy, strengthen its brand presence, and lead with world-class standards to deliver smarter, greener, and better living experiences for consumers worldwide.

