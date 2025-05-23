Washington Jewish Museum shooting shows signs of targeted violence: report

NEW YORK, May 22 (Xinhua) -- More details emerged on Thursday about the young couple shot dead near the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C. late Wednesday, as authorities continued to investigate the shooting by a gunman who shouted "free, free Palestine," reported The Washington Post.

The victims, who worked for the Israeli Embassy, were identified as Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim, according to Israel's X account. Lischinsky and Milgrim, 30 and 26 respectively, were "in the prime of their lives" and planning to get married, said the Israeli Embassy and its spokeswoman Tal Naim.

The two were shot just after 9 p.m. local time as they were leaving an event organized by the young professional group of the American Jewish Committee, a pro-Israel advocacy group that "confronts antisemitism." Attendees heard from speakers who worked for organizations doing work on humanitarian crises in the Middle East and North Africa.

U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation Deputy Director Dan Bongino said on social media that "early indicators are that this is an act of targeted violence." The suspect allegedly focused on the event but not on specific people before coming to the museum, according to the report.

