Chinese state councilor stresses efforts to stabilize employment
HANGZHOU, May 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin has called for efforts to accelerate the implementation of pro-employment measures to guarantee stable employment.
Shen made the remarks during a research trip centering on employment and vocational skills training in the cities of Hangzhou and Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, from May 17 to 20.
During her trip, Shen learned about the latest employment situation by visiting various locations, urging greater support for sectors and businesses with strong job creation capabilities. She also emphasized the need to help businesses mitigate burdens and stabilize employment to effectively overcome external shocks.
It is vital to safeguard employment for key demographics, such as college graduates and migrant workers, especially those who have shaken off poverty, she said. She also called for the launch of large-scale vocational training programs to improve labor skills and cultivate more high-caliber professionals.
