China urges U.S. to cease discriminatory measures

Xinhua) 10:34, May 20, 2025

BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- China's commerce ministry on Monday condemned the United States for abusing export control measures targeting Chinese chip products, urging the country to immediately correct its wrongdoings and cease discriminatory measures against China.

Commenting on a revised U.S. announcement concerning Chinese chip products, the spokesperson said that the announcement in essence still contains discriminatory measures and will distort the market.

The United States has abused its export control measures and imposed stricter restrictions on Chinese chip products based on unfounded allegations, the spokesperson said, adding that China firmly opposes such unilateral bullying.

The U.S. actions have seriously infringed upon the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, threatened the security and stability of global semiconductor industrial and supply chains, and disrupted global technological innovation, the spokesperson noted.

The spokesperson urged the U.S. side to work with China to jointly safeguard the consensus reached in the high-level talks in Geneva, and promote the building of sustainable, long-term and mutually beneficial bilateral economic and trade relations.

If the United States continues to cause China substantive harm, China will take resolute measures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests, the spokesperson said.

