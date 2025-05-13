Trump's reshaping of higher education tests U.S. appeal for int'l students: AP

Xinhua) 10:00, May 13, 2025

NEW YORK, May 12 (Xinhua) -- U.S. universities, home to many programs at the top of their fields, have long appealed to students around the world hoping to pursue research and get a foothold in the U.S. job market, reported The Associated Press (AP) on Monday.

However, "the durability of that demand faces a test under the Trump administration, which has taken actions that have left international students feeling vulnerable and considering alternate places to study," noted the report.

"All of the Trump administration's activities have been sending a message that international students are not welcome in the U.S.," Clay Harmon, executive director of AIRC, a professional association for international enrollment managers at colleges, was quoted as saying.

Around 1.1 million international students were in the United States last year. A large decline in their ranks could cripple school budgets that rely on tuition from foreign students, who are ineligible for federal student aid and often pay full price to attend, said the report.

"It's too early to quantify any impact from the administration's crackdown, which has included new scrutiny of student visas and efforts to deport foreign students for involvement in pro-Palestinian activism. But many fear the worst," it added.

