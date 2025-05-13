International Nurse Day observed in China's Inner Mongolia

A nurse applies an intravenous drip to a patient at the International Mongolian Hospital of Inner Mongolia in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 12, 2025. The nurses of the hospital were busy at their posts on the International Nurse Day. By combining traditional Mongolian medical practices such as tea, wine and moxibustion with contemporary nursing methods, they offer patients nursing services that embodies ethnic medicine characteristics. (Xinhua/Ma Jinrui)

A nurse helps a patient with rehabilitation treatment at the International Mongolian Hospital of Inner Mongolia in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Ma Jinrui)

A nurse applies traditional tea and wine therapy of Mongolian medicine to a patient at the International Mongolian Hospital of Inner Mongolia in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Ma Jinrui)

A pharmacist dispenses medicine at the Mongolian medicine room of the International Mongolian Hospital of Inner Mongolia in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 12, 2025. The nurses of the hospital were busy at their posts on the International Nurse Day. By combining traditional Mongolian medical practices such as tea, wine and moxibustion with contemporary nursing methods, they offer patients nursing services that embodies ethnic medicine characteristics. (Xinhua/Ma Jinrui)

A nurse applies traditional tea and wine therapy of Mongolian medicine to a patient at the International Mongolian Hospital of Inner Mongolia in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Ma Jinrui)

