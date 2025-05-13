WTO chief says China-U.S. economic, trade meeting marks significant step forward

Xinhua) 09:06, May 13, 2025

GENEVA, May 12 (Xinhua) -- The China-U.S. high-level meeting on economic and trade affairs marks a significant step forward, Director-General of the World Trade Organization Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said on Sunday.

Okonjo-Iweala said in a statement that she was pleased with the positive outcome of the talks.

Amid current global tensions, such progress is important not only for the United States and China but also for the rest of the world, she said.

