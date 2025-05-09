China committed to being growth engine for world economy: spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:34, May 09, 2025

BEIJING, May 8 (Xinhua) -- China will always be committed to high-level opening-up, win-win cooperation and being a growth engine for the world economy, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks when asked to comment on the view that the resilience of the Chinese economy enables it to withstand various external shocks, with the vitality of the Chinese economy during the May Day holiday especially seeming to defy concerns about the nation's economic outlook.

"The booming holiday consumption reflects the vitality and potential of the Chinese economy," Lin said, noting that the number of entries and exits by foreigners averaged around 1.1 million for each of the five days of the May Day holiday, growing 43.1 percent year on year, and that the sales of inbound tourism increased by about 90 percent during the period.

"Institutional opening-up measures are being transformed into tangible appeal to foreign tourists," he added.

Lin noted multiple indicators such as the attendance of overseas buyers and record on-site intended export transactions at the recently concluded Canton Fair, reflected that foreign business communities continue to be optimistic about the long-term development of the Chinese economy.

"Temporary turbulence cannot capsize the giant ship of China's economy, nor can it stop the Chinese people's pursuit for a better life," Lin said, noting that China will always be committed to high-level opening-up, win-win cooperation, and being a growth engine for world economy.

