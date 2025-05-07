Home>>
China to cut reserve requirement ratio by 0.5 percentage points from May 15
(Xinhua) 11:17, May 07, 2025
BEIJING, May 7 (Xinhua) -- China's central bank announced Wednesday that it will cut the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) by 0.5 percentage points for financial institutions from May 15.
The move is expected to provide about 1 trillion yuan (about 138.9 billion U.S. dollars) in long-term liquidity, according to Pan Gongsheng, governor of the People's Bank of China.
Financial institutions that have already implemented a 5-percent RRR will be exempt from the upcoming reduction, and the RRR for auto financing and financial leasing companies will be cut by 5 percentage points, the central bank said in a statement.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- China to adopt more proactive macroeconomic policies, confident of achieving annual growth target of around 5%: finance minister
- Robust performance of listed firms highlights vitality, resilience of Chinese economy
- Supportive policies ignite new momentum for Chinese businesses
- Chinese exporters tapping into home market amid tariff tensions
- China passes new law in major push to bolster private sector
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.