China launches fourth-generation self-developed quantum control system

10:47, May 07, 2025 By Du Qiongfang ( Global Times

A visitor takes photos of an Origin Wukong superconducting quantum computer model at the 2024 World Manufacturing Convention in Hefei, East China's Anhui Province on September 20, 2024. (Photo/Xinhua)

Hefei-based Origin Quantum Computing Technology Co, the developer of Origin Wukong quantum computer, on Tuesday, launched China's fourth-generation self-developed quantum control system supporting over 500 qubits - Origin Tianji 4.0, a major milestone for China's quantum tech ambitions.

This launch represents a key step toward scalable, industrialized production of hundred-qubit quantum computer for China's quantum computing industry, enabled by replicable and iterative engineering capabilities, the Global Times learned from Origin Quantum on Tuesday.

The quantum control system functions as the "neural center" of a quantum computer, managing the generation, acquisition and control of precise signals for quantum chips. Origin Tianji 4.0 is a major upgrade from the version 3.0 which was used in China's third-generation superconducting quantum computer Origin Wukong. The new version features significant advances in scalability, integration, stability and automation, according to China News Service.

The team has enhanced efficient control and precise readout of quantum chips through fully self-developed hardware and software architectures, significantly accelerating the development and delivery of quantum computers, said Kong Weicheng, deputy director of the Anhui Quantum Computing Engineering Research Center, who led the research team of Origin Tianji 4.0.

The integration of Origin Tianji 4.0 with the company's four self-developed core software systems significantly improves the efficiency and accuracy of superconducting quantum chip adjusting and testing. Tasks that once relied on the expertise of PhD-level specialists have now been streamlined into standardized workflows that can be executed by regular engineers.

The launch of Origin Tianji 4.0 signifies that China's quantum computing industry now possesses replicable and iterative engineering production capabilities, laying the foundation for the mass production of hundred-qubit quantum computers, Guo Guoping, director of the Anhui Quantum Computing Engineering Research Center and chief scientist at Origin Quantum, told the Global Times on Tuesday.

Since its launch, China's third-generation self-developed superconducting quantum computer Origin Wukong, powered by Origin Tianji 3.0, has completed over 380,000 quantum computing tasks for more than 26 million users from 139 countries and regions worldwide since it became operational on January 6 last year, providing strong support in fields such as finance, biomedicine, and fluid dynamics, according to Guo.

Global visits to Origin Wukong have surpassed 20 million, with users from the US, Russia, Japan and Canada being the most active ones, the Global Times learned from the company in March this year.

Currently, Origin Tianji 4.0 is supporting the development of China's next-generation quantum computer, contributing to a fully self-controlled "China solution" in the global race for quantum technology leadership, Guo said.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)