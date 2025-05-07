China unveils new measurement, control system in boost for quantum computer production

HEFEI, May 6 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese firm released Origin Tianji 4.0, a self-developed superconducting quantum measurement and control system that supports 500-plus-qubit quantum computers, signifying the advancement of China's production capabilities in quantum computing.

Origin Quantum, a startup based in the eastern Chinese city of Hefei, built and upgraded the fourth-generation system based on its preceding 3.0 version, which powers Origin Wukong, China's independently developed third-generation superconducting quantum computer. The new system features improvements in scalability, integration, stability and automation.

Dubbed the "nerve centers" of quantum computers, measurement and control systems manage precise signal generation, acquisition and control for quantum chips.

Kong Weicheng, deputy director of Anhui Quantum Computing Engineering Research Center and head of the system's development team, said Origin Tianji 4.0 will enhance the efficient control and accurate readout of quantum chips, reducing the R&D and delivery timeline of quantum computers.

Since it went into operation on Jan. 6, 2024, Origin Wukong has served users in 139 countries and regions over 26 million times, and completed more than 380,000 quantum computing tasks, covering a wide range of industries from finance to biomedicine, according to the research center.

