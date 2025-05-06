Trump's proposed film tariffs to cause significant production disruption: Canadian producers

Xinhua) 08:41, May 06, 2025

OTTAWA, May 5 (Xinhua) -- The Canadian Media Producers Association on Monday warned of significant disruption to the media production sector due to U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs on international media productions.

While specific details are far from clear at this point, the proposed actions outlined in Trump's announcement will cause significant disruption and economic hardship to the media production sectors on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border, said the association in a statement.

The announcement and the uncertainty it has caused underscore the incredible importance of ensuring that Canada has a strong, independent domestic media industry, said the statement.

The association said they will make this case at the upcoming regulator's hearings later this month.

Trump on Sunday declared a 100 percent tariff on all movies produced outside the United States.

However, the White House said on Monday that no final decisions have been made.

