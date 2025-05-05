Over 250,000 Afghan refugees return home from Pakistan, Iran in April: UNHCR

Xinhua, May 5, 2025

KABUL, May 5 (Xinhua) -- More than 250,000 Afghan refugees have returned to their homeland from neighboring Pakistan and Iran in April, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) reported late Sunday.

"Among them are women and girls, who face an uncertain future with restrictions on education, jobs and freedom of movement. Any returns must be voluntary, safe and dignified," the UNHCR posted on its X account.

Nearly 7 million Afghan refugees, most of whom are undocumented migrants, are currently living abroad, with most living in Iran and Pakistan.

The Pakistani government is set to expel 3 million Afghans to their home country in 2025, while Iranian officials have asked undocumented foreign nationals to end their illegal stay and return to their homes.

High levels of poverty and unemployment in Afghanistan are driving its citizens to leave the war-ravaged country in search of employment opportunities abroad, particularly in Iran and Pakistan.

