Laos steps up vigilance over anthrax outbreak

Xinhua) 15:45, May 05, 2025

VIENTIANE, May 5 (Xinhua) -- The Lao Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry has urged authorities and the public to remain vigilant and aware of the potential risks of anthrax, following an outbreak reported in Mukdahan province in Thailand.

To prevent an outbreak, the ministry has issued a notice urging all relevant sectors, including residents and businesses, to suspend the import and transit of livestock, including cattle, buffaloes, sheep, goats, pigs, horses, and related animal products from Thailand, according to the ministry's report on Monday.

Local officials, especially in border areas, have been instructed to strictly enforce disease control measures, including thorough inspections, a ban on animal imports from Thailand, and mandatory disinfection spraying of all vehicles entering Laos from Thailand.

Livestock owners are urged to closely monitor the health of their animals and immediately report any suspicious symptoms to the relevant authorities. The public is also advised to stay informed about anthrax risks, while vaccination campaigns, especially in high-risk areas, should be implemented without delay.

Anthrax is an infectious disease caused by Bacillus anthracis, a spore-forming bacterium, which occurs naturally in soil and mainly affects livestock and wild animals.

People can get sick with anthrax if they have contact with infected animals or contaminated animal products.

