Bull racing event held in East Java, Indonesia

Xinhua) 15:10, May 05, 2025

Participants prepare their bulls for Karapan Sapi Brujul, a traditional bull racing event, in Jrebeng Kidul village, Probolinggo Regency, East Java, Indonesia, May 4, 2025. (Photo by Sahlan Kurniawan/Xinhua)

A man spurs his bulls during Karapan Sapi Brujul, a traditional bull racing event, in Jrebeng Kidul village, Probolinggo Regency, East Java, Indonesia, May 4, 2025. (Photo by Sahlan Kurniawan/Xinhua)

