Chinese scientists discover heat-resistant rice gene

This illustration shows the mechanism of QT12 interacting with the protein complex NF-Y to alter heat-tolerance of rice. (Huazhong Agricultural University/Handout via Xinhua)

WUHAN, May 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese researchers have identified a key gene that enhances rice's heat tolerance while maintaining grain quality and yield, which addresses growing threats to rice production under extreme heat.

The discovery, made by a team from Huazhong Agricultural University in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, was published on the website of the journal Cell on Wednesday.

Under high temperatures, the gene, QT12, interacts with the protein complex NF-Y to protect rice grains like a firewall inside the grains, deterring extreme heat while also stabilizing starch and protein synthesis, said Li Yibo, the corresponding author.

Li noted that, during last year's high temperatures, the team conducted large-scale field trials in the Yangtze River basin. The results showed that inserting QT12 into the hybrid rice breed "Huazhan" increased yields by 49.1 percent, 77.9 percent and 31.2 percent in the cities of Wuhan, Hangzhou and Changsha and improved quality.

Li said the Yangtze River basin produces around two-thirds of China's rice, but extreme heat in recent years has threatened rice farming.

The discovery provides a novel molecular mechanism and breeding solution to achieve both high yield and quality in rice under a high-temperature environment, he said, adding that the team has partnered with domestic companies to accelerate breeding applications.

