Chinese yuan strengthens to 7.2014 against USD Wednesday
(Xinhua) 10:57, April 30, 2025
BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- The central parity rate of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, strengthened 15 pips to 7.2014 against the U.S. dollar Wednesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.
In China's spot foreign exchange market, the yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.
The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.
