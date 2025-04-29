Wild boar encounters spotlight China's ecological progress, management challenges

Xinhua) 09:57, April 29, 2025

NANJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- A day of unexpected wildlife drama unfolded in east China's Nanjing City when a wild boar charged into Jiangsu Television Station on Sunday afternoon, culminating in a series of sightings that have reignited public debate over balancing ecological conservation with urban safety.

The boar, measuring 1.1 meters in length and weighing 65 kilograms, was first spotted near the TV station at 5:22 p.m., before darting into a roadside greenbelt. It was later subdued with anesthetic by staff from Nanjing Hongshan Forest Zoo.

The successful capture, completed without injuries or property damage, followed a report earlier in the day of another boar infiltrating the prestigious Nanjing University at 2:44 a.m. The university intruder fled by 3 a.m., and authorities are investigating whether the two incidents involved the same animal.

The incidents reflect a broader trend in Jiangsu Province, where wild boar populations have surged alongside environmental restoration efforts.

According to Wang Guocheng, director of Jiangsu Provincial Forestry Bureau, the province now is home to approximately 11,700 wild boars.

China has been prioritizing eco-environmental progress and advancing green development. Through initiatives such as natural forest protection, wildlife conservation, and the establishment of a national park-based nature reserve system, the quality of wildlife habitats has steadily improved, leading to continued growth in both the populations and activity ranges of wild animals.

Statistics show that the population of wild boars in China has grown rapidly to 2 million due to protection measures. In 2023, wild boars were removed from China's list of terrestrial wild animals of important ecological, scientific and social value, as they no longer face threats to their survival as a species.

However, the recovery of wild animal populations has also brought new challenges, as human-wildlife conflicts have become more frequent. Media reports have highlighted incidents involving animals such as boars, bears and tigers encroaching on residential communities.

Nanjing, home to sprawling forests and wetlands, has become an epicenter for human-boar encounters. Wild boar density in the city's monitored areas rose from 3.24 per square kilometer in 2021 to 4.43 per square kilometer in 2023, far exceeding the recommended 2 per square kilometer for hilly regions.

"Their explosive reproduction, with a single female capable of producing over 20 offspring annually, combined with abundant resources and the absence of natural predators like tigers, has driven this growth," explained a joint report by Nanjing Data Bureau and Social Sciences Academy.

While celebrating ecological gains, recent tragedies have underscored the urgent need for better management. Last year, a boar-train collision near Nanjing South Station claimed the life of a railway worker, just months after a similar incident caused subway delays during rush hour.

To mitigate the risks, Jiangsu has deployed over 400 infrared cameras for monitoring, installed warning systems in high-risk zones, and implemented localized culling programs. The province has also pioneered insurance schemes to compensate residents for boar-related damages.

"Avoid provoking fleeing boars, as they rarely attack unless provoked," Wang said.

Sun Quanhui, a scientist with World Animal Protection, stressed that artificial culling must be carefully calibrated: "As key ecosystem engineers, boars require science-based management strategies to prevent cascading ecological impacts."

He urged cross-departmental collaboration, habitat optimization, and expanding compensation mechanisms to foster coexistence.

