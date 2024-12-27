Four injured in shooting, stabbing incident at U.S. Phoenix airport on Christmas night

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- Three people were shot and one was stabbed on Christmas night in a shooting and stabbing incident at an international airport in Phoenix, the capital of the southwestern U.S. state of Arizona, according to authorities and local news outlets.

Police officers got a call about a possible shooting at a restaurant outside a security checkpoint in Terminal 4 at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, the largest airport in the state, around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday local time, a Phoenix police spokesperson said Thursday morning at a news conference.

Police officers at the scene located three people with gunshot injuries and a fourth person with stab wound at an airport parking area.

The spokesperson said a woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and three men were in stable condition.

Investigators learned the shooting took place when a group of people got into a physical altercation that led to one person pulling out a handgun and shooting multiple people, reported local KNXV television station.

Everyone involved was known to each other, said the report, citing police.

At least two people were reportedly detained in connection to the incident.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said in a post on X Thursday morning that the domestic violence incident at the airport "has no place in our city, especially during the holidays."

