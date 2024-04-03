Home>>
Cargo transport volume via China-Laos Railway logs new high in Q1
(People's Daily Online) 16:19, April 03, 2024
The imports and exports by way of the China-Laos Railway reached a quarterly record high of 1.38 million tonnes in the first quarter of 2024, a year-on-year increase of 33.6 percent, according to Kunming Customs in southwest China's Yunnan Province.
The Mohan railway port, located on China's border with Laos, has become the country's fastest-growing rail port in terms of cargo volume. It is also China's largest railway port facing ASEAN.
The China-Laos Railway, a landmark project of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, began operations in December 2021. The 1,035-kilometer railway connects Kunming in China with Vientiane in Laos.
