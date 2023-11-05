China to keep expanding opening-up of market opportunities: Chinese premier

Xinhua) 11:25, November 05, 2023

SHANGHAI, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to promote the greater opening-up of market opportunities, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said Sunday.

Li made the remarks during his keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the sixth China International Import Expo and the Hongqiao International Economic Forum.

