Interview: China's CIIE a big booster for int'l trade, investment, says Malaysian business leader

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- The China International Import Expo (CIIE) provides an important platform for other countries to promote their products and services, which can boost international trade, attract more investment and bring opportunities for economic partners, a Malaysian business leader said.

The sixth CIIE, scheduled to be held on Nov. 5-10 in the eastern Chinese city of Shanghai, signifies the event's first full return to in-person exhibitions since the outbreak of COVID-19.

Low Kian Chuan, president of the Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (ACCCIM), told Xinhua in a recent interview that this year is the sixth consecutive year that ACCCIM has organized Malaysian companies to participate in the CIIE.

According to Low, Malaysian exhibitors will bring their food and agricultural products and consumer goods, including fruits, beverages, snacks, and cosmetics, to the CIIE.

"China has entered a new era of more diversified and personalized food consumption demands. There is an increasing demand from Chinese consumers for high-quality, natural and organic foods, and Malaysia has a wealth of agricultural and food resources such as frozen durian, bird's nest, coffee and more to meet the needs of the Chinese market," he said.

In his view, CIIE is not only a chance to bring Malaysian products to Chinese consumers, but also a platform for entrepreneurs to meet potential partners from various countries, brainstorm innovative ideas and promote international cooperation in the food industry.

Low noted that the CIIE has set up an innovation incubation zone to invite global start-ups and partner institutions to bring the latest technologies to the exhibition, adding that "this highlights that CIIE attaches great importance to scientific and technological innovation, and the organizer's determination to help overseas small innovative projects enter China market."

"The size of China's market is huge, offering many growth opportunities for companies from other countries. By participating in the CIIE, international companies can gain easier access to the Chinese market, while China can also establish more trade partners with various countries," he said.

