Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Russian president arrives in Beijing for 3rd Belt and Road Forum for Int'l Cooperation

(Xinhua) 09:39, October 17, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday arrived in Beijing to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. 

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Du Mingming)

