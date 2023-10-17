Home>>
Russian president arrives in Beijing for 3rd Belt and Road Forum for Int'l Cooperation
(Xinhua) 09:39, October 17, 2023
BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday arrived in Beijing to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.
