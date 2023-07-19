Heatwaves sweep across Europe

Xinhua) 08:43, July 19, 2023

Tourists refresh themselves with the water from a fountain near the Pantheon in Rome, Italy, on July 18, 2023. The maximum temperature in Rome exceeded 41 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

A woman shades herself from the sunshine near the Pantheon in Rome, Italy, on July 18, 2023. The maximum temperature in Rome exceeded 41 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

A man refreshes himself with the water from a fountain near the Pantheon in Rome, Italy, on July 18, 2023. The maximum temperature in Rome exceeded 41 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

People get water from a water tap near the Pantheon in Rome, Italy, on July 18, 2023. The maximum temperature in Rome exceeded 41 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

People get water from a water tap near the Pantheon in Rome, Italy, on July 18, 2023. The maximum temperature in Rome exceeded 41 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

A boy refreshes himself with the water from the Barcaccia Fountain in the Piazza di Spagna in Rome, Italy, on July 18, 2023. The maximum temperature in Rome exceeded 41 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

Tourists refresh themselves with the water from a fountain near the Pantheon in Rome, Italy, on July 18, 2023. The maximum temperature in Rome exceeded 41 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

People get water from a water tap near the Pantheon in Rome, Italy, on July 18, 2023. The maximum temperature in Rome exceeded 41 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

People have gelato ice cream in Rome, Italy, on July 18, 2023. The maximum temperature in Rome exceeded 41 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

A woman uses a portable fan to cool off in Rome, Italy, on July 18, 2023. The maximum temperature in Rome exceeded 41 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

A thermometer shows 41 degrees Celsius in Rome, Italy, on July 18, 2023. The maximum temperature in Rome exceeded 41 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

Tourists wait in the shade outside the Colosseo in Rome, Italy, on July 18, 2023. The maximum temperature in Rome exceeded 41 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

Tourists wait outside the Colosseo in Rome, Italy, on July 18, 2023. The maximum temperature in Rome exceeded 41 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

Tourists shade themselves from sunshine outside the Colosseo in Rome, Italy, on July 18, 2023. The maximum temperature in Rome exceeded 41 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

Tourists get water from a machine outside the Colosseo in Rome, Italy, on July 18, 2023. The maximum temperature in Rome exceeded 41 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

A dried thistle is silhouetted against the sunshine during a heat wave near Bucharest, Romania, on July 18, 2023. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

A man pulls a fishing net out of the Arges river during a heat wave near Bucharest, Romania, on July 18, 2023. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

A man walks past a harvested grain field during a heat wave near Bucharest, Romania, on July 18, 2023. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

People spend time at a beach during a heatwave in Rijeka, Croatia, on July 18, 2023. (Nel Pavletic/PIXSELL via Xinhua)

People spend time at a beach during a heatwave in Rijeka, Croatia, on July 18, 2023. (Nel Pavletic/PIXSELL via Xinhua)

