Chinese team grabs 5 gold medals at Int'l Physics Olympiad

Xinhua) 13:22, July 18, 2023

TOKYO, July 17 (Xinhua) -- Five high school students from the Chinese mainland swept five gold medals at the 53rd International Physics Olympiad (IPhO) that concluded here on Monday.

About 500 high school students from more than 80 countries and regions participated in this year's event, which was held from July 10 to 17.

A total of 37 gold medals, 74 silver medals, and 103 bronze medals were awarded to the most outstanding delegates of the 53rd IPhO held in Tokyo.

As an annual physics competition, the IPhO includes intensive theoretical and experimental exams for high school students from all over the world.

The next IPhO will be held in Iran.

