China's FAST telescope detects binary pulsar with orbital period of 53.3 minutes

Xinhua) 10:49, June 24, 2023

This aerial photo taken on June 22, 2023 shows China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST) under maintenance in southwest China's Guizhou Province. China's FAST telescope identified a binary pulsar with an orbital period of 53.3 minutes, the shortest known period for a pulsar binary system.

The research, mainly conducted by a team led by scientists from the National Astronomical Observatories of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (NAOC), was published in the journal Nature Wednesday. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

