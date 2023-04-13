We Are China

China-Laos Railway starts cross-border passenger services

Xinhua) 10:20, April 13, 2023

KUNMING, April 13 (Xinhua) -- The China-Laos Railway started cross-border passenger services on Thursday, a move that is expected to boost regional connectivity.

The first passenger train departed from Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, at 8:08 a.m. (Beijing Time), heading for the Lao capital Vientiane.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)