Home>>
China-Laos Railway starts cross-border passenger services
(Xinhua) 10:20, April 13, 2023
KUNMING, April 13 (Xinhua) -- The China-Laos Railway started cross-border passenger services on Thursday, a move that is expected to boost regional connectivity.
The first passenger train departed from Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, at 8:08 a.m. (Beijing Time), heading for the Lao capital Vientiane.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Launch of cross-border passenger service on China-Laos Railway seen as historic event
- Feature: China-Laos Railway cross-border passenger service to boost Laos' economic recovery
- Chinese, Lao parties hold 10th theory seminar
- China's Yunnan signs pacts to promote economic ties with Laos
- Laos well-prepared for China-Laos Railway cross-border passenger service: Lao deputy PM
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.