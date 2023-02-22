Home>>
At least 25 million flu illnesses reported in U.S. this season: CDC estimates
(Xinhua) 10:05, February 22, 2023
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- There have been at least 25 million flu illnesses, 280,000 hospitalizations, and 18,000 deaths from flu so far this season in the United States, according to the latest estimates of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The number and weekly rate of flu hospital admissions continue to decline in the country.
Five influenza-associated pediatric deaths were reported in the week ending Feb. 11, for a total of 111 pediatric flu deaths reported so far this season, according to the CDC.
Nearly 2,000 people were hospitalized with flu in the latest week.
The CDC recommends that everyone ages six months and older get an annual flu vaccine as long as flu activity continues.
(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Biden hails "critical" U.S.-Poland ties, calls for solidarity with Ukraine
- U.S. Ohio opens clinic as health problems near toxic train track pile up: CNN
- Expert says U.S. involvement in Nord Stream explosions "not impossible"
- U.S. is biggest source of weaponry for battlefield in Ukraine: FM spokesperson
- Feature: U.S. sanctions add to Afghans' pain, poverty during freezing winter
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.