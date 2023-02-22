At least 25 million flu illnesses reported in U.S. this season: CDC estimates

Xinhua) 10:05, February 22, 2023

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- There have been at least 25 million flu illnesses, 280,000 hospitalizations, and 18,000 deaths from flu so far this season in the United States, according to the latest estimates of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The number and weekly rate of flu hospital admissions continue to decline in the country.

Five influenza-associated pediatric deaths were reported in the week ending Feb. 11, for a total of 111 pediatric flu deaths reported so far this season, according to the CDC.

Nearly 2,000 people were hospitalized with flu in the latest week.

The CDC recommends that everyone ages six months and older get an annual flu vaccine as long as flu activity continues.

