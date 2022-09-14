Home>>
Relive moments: Xi's three visits to Kazakhstan
(People's Daily App) 14:18, September 14, 2022
President Xi Jinping visited Kazakhstan in 2013, 2015 and 2017. China-Kazakhstan relations have achieved big leaps in development since 2013.
This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations. Xi's upcoming trip to the Central Asian country is expected to enhance bilateral ties.
