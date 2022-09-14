Land-sea trade corridor facilitates exchanges between China, ASEAN countries

Xinhua) 08:43, September 14, 2022

Railway workers work near a port in Fangchenggang City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 23, 2021.

Launched in 2017, the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor is a trade and logistics passage jointly built by provincial-level regions in western China and ASEAN members.

Thanks to the corridor, Guangxi is becoming an important window for exchanges and cooperation between China and ASEAN countries. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Aerial photo taken on March 25, 2021 shows a view of Fangchenggang Port in Fangchenggang City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Launched in 2017, the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor is a trade and logistics passage jointly built by provincial-level regions in western China and ASEAN members.

Thanks to the corridor, Guangxi is becoming an important window for exchanges and cooperation between China and ASEAN countries. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 28, 2022 shows a view of Qinzhou Port in Qinzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Launched in 2017, the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor is a trade and logistics passage jointly built by provincial-level regions in western China and ASEAN members.

Thanks to the corridor, Guangxi is becoming an important window for exchanges and cooperation between China and ASEAN countries. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Aerial photo taken on June 27, 2019 shows a view of Qinzhou Port in Qinzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Launched in 2017, the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor is a trade and logistics passage jointly built by provincial-level regions in western China and ASEAN members.

Thanks to the corridor, Guangxi is becoming an important window for exchanges and cooperation between China and ASEAN countries. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Photo shows a China-Vietnam-Laos freight train loaded with agricultural products at Nanning International Railway Port in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 13, 2021.

Launched in 2017, the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor is a trade and logistics passage jointly built by provincial-level regions in western China and ASEAN members.

Thanks to the corridor, Guangxi is becoming an important window for exchanges and cooperation between China and ASEAN countries. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 28, 2022 shows a view of Qinzhou Port in Qinzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Launched in 2017, the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor is a trade and logistics passage jointly built by provincial-level regions in western China and ASEAN members.

Thanks to the corridor, Guangxi is becoming an important window for exchanges and cooperation between China and ASEAN countries. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Aerial photo taken on June 30, 2019 shows a China-Europe freight train departing from a railway container distribution center in Qinzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Launched in 2017, the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor is a trade and logistics passage jointly built by provincial-level regions in western China and ASEAN members.

Thanks to the corridor, Guangxi is becoming an important window for exchanges and cooperation between China and ASEAN countries. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 14, 2022 shows a railway freight center in Pingxiang City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Launched in 2017, the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor is a trade and logistics passage jointly built by provincial-level regions in western China and ASEAN members.

Thanks to the corridor, Guangxi is becoming an important window for exchanges and cooperation between China and ASEAN countries. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

The launch ceremony of a railway container distribution center is held in Qinzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 30, 2019.

Launched in 2017, the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor is a trade and logistics passage jointly built by provincial-level regions in western China and ASEAN members.

Thanks to the corridor, Guangxi is becoming an important window for exchanges and cooperation between China and ASEAN countries. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)