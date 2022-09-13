China's Tuo Erbatu wins bronze medal at Wrestling World Championships

Xinhua) 17:08, September 13, 2022

China's Tuo Erbatu (bottom) fights with Iran's Ali Reza Ayat Ollah Nejati during their men's 63kg category Greek-Roman bronze medal final at the Wrestling World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia on Sept. 12, 2022. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)

China's Tuo Erbatu (R) celebrates after defeating Iran's Ali Reza Ayat Ollah Nejati during their men's 63kg category Greek-Roman bronze medal final at the Wrestling World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia on Sept. 12, 2022. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)

China's Tuo Erbatu (L) celebrates after defeating Iran's Ali Reza Ayat Ollah Nejati (R) during their men's 63kg category Greek-Roman bronze medal final at the Wrestling World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia on Sept. 12, 2022. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)

Gold medalist Serbia's Sebastian Nad (2nd L), silver medalist Georgia's Leri Abuladze (1st L), bronze medalists China's Tuo Erbatu (1st R) and Azerbaijan's Taleh Mammadov pose during the awarding ceremony for the men's 63kg category Greek-Roman event at the Wrestling World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia on Sept. 12, 2022. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)

