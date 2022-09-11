China reports over 18 mln road, water passenger trips on Saturday

Xinhua) 15:30, September 11, 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- The daily number of passenger trips made on roads and waterways in China is expected to hit 18.02 million on Saturday, the start of the three-day Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, according to the Ministry of Transport.

Of the total, it is estimated that China's road transport system will have handled 17.5 million passenger trips by the end of Saturday, a rise of 11.82 percent from a month earlier.

The daily number of waterway trips is expected to have increased 43.29 percent month on month to hit 520,000 on Saturday, the ministry said.

The Mid-Autumn Festival falls on Sept. 10 this year. It is a traditional festival usually marked by family reunions, full moon viewings and the consumption of mooncakes.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)