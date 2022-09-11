Brazil great Cafu praises Qatar World Cup planning

Xinhua) 10:25, September 11, 2022

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- Brazilian football great Cafu believes the quality of football at his year's World Cup in Qatar will benefit from the tournament's unprecedented scheduling and logistics.

The tournament will be played from November 20 to December 18, midway through the season for most European competitions to avoid Qatar's intense summer heat.

No stadium is located more than 50km from capital Doha, facilitating travel plans for participating teams and fans.

"It will be great, especially for those who are in Europe, because it will be at the beginning of the season," said Cafu, who was captain of the Brazil team that won the 2002 World Cup in Japan and South Korea.

"Everyone will be in good shape physically and mentally. There will be no excuse for being tired. It will be around 10 degrees cooler than the current temperature."

The former Roma and AC Milan right-back added: "There will be no need to take a plane to another city, change hotels or training base. It's going to be much easier for everyone."

Five-time world champions Brazil will be one of the favorites to win the competition, having progressed through the South American qualifying stage undefeated.

Cafu praised the work of manager Tite, who has said he will step down after the tournament.

"Brazil qualified in advance and haven't lost for a long time," said 52-year-old Cafu, an ambassador for the international football's showpiece event.

"The team has been reaping wonderful results. I don't think there will be any selection surprises because the numbers have been sensational with the players that have been used," he added.

Brazil have been drawn into Group G alongside Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon.

