Pole Swiatek lifts first US Open title

Xinhua) 10:24, September 11, 2022

Iga Swiatek poses with the trophy during the awarding ceremony after the women's singles final between Iga Swiatek of Poland and Ons Jabeur of Tunisia at the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, the United States, on Sept. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

NEW YORK, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- World No. 1 Iga Swiatek eased past Tunisian Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6(5) to grab her first US Open title and second Grand Slam victory of 2022 here on Saturday.

The 21-year-old Pole spent just one hour and 51 minutes to beat the No. 5 seed to bring her third overall Grand Slam crown home.

Swiatek was off to a 3-0 lead before Jabeur hit five clean winners to pull back two games. Swiatek kept her dominating style, breaking Jabeur twice more to win the first set.

The second set opened much alike the first with Swiatek taking the first three games and Jabeur pulling two back before it was dragged into tiebreak where the Pole won on her first match point on Jabeur's forehand unforced error.

Earlier in the day, Australian pair Storm Sanders and John Peers, seeded fourth, clinched their first Grand Slam mixed doubles title over Belgian Kirsten Flipkens and Frenchman Edouard Roger-Vasselin 4-6, 6-4, 10-7.

"I'm super proud we backed ourselves and just played our game. We just kind of hung around, tried to enjoy the moment, too," said 28-year-old Sanders. ■

Ons Jabeur competes during the women's singles final between Iga Swiatek of Poland and Ons Jabeur of Tunisia at the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, the United States, on Sept. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

Iga Swiatek competes during the women's singles final between Iga Swiatek of Poland and Ons Jabeur of Tunisia at the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, the United States, on Sept. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

Iga Swiatek kisses the trophy during the awarding ceremony after the women's singles final between Iga Swiatek of Poland and Ons Jabeur of Tunisia at the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, the United States, on Sept. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

Iga Swiatek (R) and Ons Jabeur pose during the awarding ceremony after the women's singles final between Iga Swiatek of Poland and Ons Jabeur of Tunisia at the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, the United States, on Sept. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

Iga Swiatek competes during the women's singles final between Iga Swiatek of Poland and Ons Jabeur of Tunisia at the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, the United States, on Sept. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

