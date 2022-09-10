China expresses condolences over death of Queen Elizabeth II

Xinhua) 12:41, September 10, 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Friday that China expresses deep condolences over the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, adding the Queen made important contributions to expanding friendly exchanges between the two countries.

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch in history, has died aged 96, according to Buckingham Palace on Thursday.

Mao said that Chinese President Xi Jinping had sent condolences to British King Charles III over the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang sent condolences to British Prime Minister Liz Truss.

During her 70 years on the throne, Queen Elizabeth II devoted herself to promoting national development and friendly exchanges between Britain and other countries, Mao stressed.

Noting that Queen Elizabeth II was the first British monarch to visit China and had also received a number of Chinese leaders to visit Britain, Mao said that the Queen made significant contributions to enhancing understanding between the Chinese and British people and expanding friendly exchanges between the two countries.

"China stands ready to continue to work with the British royal family and all sectors to promote the continuous development of bilateral relations," Mao noted.

