In pics: Super Special Stage of World Rally Championship Acropolis Rally Greece 2022
Photo taken on Sept. 8, 2022 shows a general view of the Super Special Stage of the World Rally Championship Acropolis Rally Greece 2022 at the Olympic Stadium in Athens, Greece. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)
Belgian driver Thierry Neuville and co-driver Martjin Wydaeghe compete at the Super Special Stage of the World Rally Championship Acropolis Rally Greece 2022 in Athens, Greece, on Sept. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)
British driver Elfyn Evans and co-driver Scott Martin compete at the Super Special Stage of the World Rally Championship Acropolis Rally Greece 2022 in Athens, Greece, on Sept. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)
Greek driver Jourdan Serdaris and his Belgian co-driver Frederic Miclotte compete at the Super Special Stage of the World Rally Championship Acropolis Rally Greece 2022 in Athens, Greece, on Sept. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)
Finnish driver Kalle Rovanpera and co-driver Jonne Halttunen compete at the Super Special Stage of the World Rally Championship Acropolis Rally Greece 2022 in Athens, Greece, on Sept. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)
