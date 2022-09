China (Beijing) Digital Finance Forum 2022 held in Beijing

Xinhua) 11:41, September 09, 2022

Photo taken on Sept. 8, 2022 shows a booth of the e-CNY (digital yuan) experience zone at the China (Beijing) Digital Finance Forum 2022 in Beijing, capital of China. The China (Beijing) Digital Finance Forum 2022 themed "Innovate Together: Governance and Openness" was held in Lize Financial Business District of Fengtai District in Beijing on Thursday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Photo taken on Sept. 8, 2022 shows the e-CNY (digital yuan) experience zone at the China (Beijing) Digital Finance Forum 2022 in Beijing, capital of China. The China (Beijing) Digital Finance Forum 2022 themed "Innovate Together: Governance and Openness" was held in Lize Financial Business District of Fengtai District in Beijing on Thursday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Photo taken on Sept. 8, 2022 shows the China (Beijing) Digital Finance Forum 2022 held in Beijing, capital of China. The China (Beijing) Digital Finance Forum 2022 themed "Innovate Together: Governance and Openness" was held in Lize Financial Business District of Fengtai District in Beijing on Thursday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

