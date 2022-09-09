6th Taihe Civilizations Forum (TCF) concludes

The 6th Taihe Civilizations Forum (TCF) came to a successful conclusion on Sept. 6, 2022.

Held both online and on-site, three sub-sessions on education and culture, economy and technology, and international relations were held sequentially.

A total of 276 officials, experts and scholars, and business representatives from many countries and international organizations had in-depth discussions under the four topics of “Vocational Education and Economic Development,” “Relying on Technology and Innovation to Create a New Zero-Carbon World,” “Great Power Competition, Regional Cooperation, and Asia-Pacific Security and Development” and “The Changing European Security Landscape and Its Impact on the International Order.”

