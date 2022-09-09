Rescue underway in quake-hit Sichuan

Cellphone photo taken on Sept. 7, 2022 shows rescuers sending earthquake relief supplies to Moxi Town of Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo by Hong Fule/Xinhua)

Cellphone photo taken on Sept. 7, 2022 shows rescuers marching on foot in the mountains towards the earthquake-hit Moxi Town of Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo by Hong Fule/Xinhua)

Rescuers transfer an injured person in the earthquake-hit Moxi Town of Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 7, 2022. (Photo by Duan Lixin/Xinhua)

Rescuers send earthquake relief supplies to Moxi Town of Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 7, 2022. (Photo by Song Kelin/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 8, 2022 shows rescuers repairing a road damaged by earthquake in Shimian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo by Li Xuejiao/Xinhua)

A rescuer searches for trapped people after earthquake on a helicopter in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 6, 2022. (Photo by Hu Jianjun/Xinhua)

Rescuers work at an earthquake-hit area in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 6, 2022. (Photo by Cheng Xueli/Xinhua)

Rescuers send earthquake relief supplies to Moxi Town of Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 5, 2022. (Photo by Ren Yun/Xinhua)

Psychological experts communicate with children at a quake relief shelter in Moxi Town of Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 8, 2022. (Photo by Duan Lixin/Xinhua)

A medic communicates with an injured person after earthquake in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 7, 2022. (Photo by Zhao Zhihong/Xinhua)

Cellphone photo taken on Sept. 7, 2022 shows rescuers carrying an injured person from earthquake-hit Wanggangping Town in southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua)

Rescuers provide medical services for people in the earthquake-hit Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 7, 2022. (Photo by Li Tianbiao/Xinhua)

Rescuers repair a road damaged by earthquake in Shimian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 8, 2022. (Photo by Huang Qin/Xinhua)

Medical workers disinfect a square in Moxi Town of Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 7, 2022. (Photo by Li Huashi/Xinhua)

Cellphone photo taken on Sept. 7, 2022 shows rescuers transferring an injured person from earthquake-hit Wanggangping Town in southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua)

Helicopters arrive in the earthquake-hit Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 6, 2022. (Photo by Liu Xingyu/Xinhua)

Rescuers send earthquake relief supplies to Moxi Town of Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 8, 2022. (Photo by Duan Lixin/Xinhua)

Medical workers conduct an operation for an injured person after earthquake in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 6, 2022. (Photo by Zhao Zhihong/Xinhua)

Rescuers deliver supplies via an uphill path along the Moxi River near Moxi Town of Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 8, 2022. Some villagers living in the mountains near Moxi Town failed to evacuate because of damaged roads and had to set up temporary tents in relatively safe areas after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Luding County in Sichuan Province. The relief supplies, including drinking water and tents, were delivered by rescuers and volunteers via temporary bridges and mountain roads. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Rescuers deliver supplies via a temporary mountain road near Moxi Town of Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Rescuers deliver supplies via a temporary bridge near Moxi Town of Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Rescuers deliver supplies via a temporary mountain road near Moxi Town of Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Rescuers deliver supplies via a temporary mountain road near Moxi Town of Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Rescuers deliver supplies via a temporary mountain road near Moxi Town of Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Rescuers deliver supplies via a temporary bridge near Moxi Town of Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Rescuers deliver supplies via a temporary mountain road near Moxi Town of Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Rescuers deliver supplies via a path along the Moxi River near Moxi Town of Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

