Athletes, not politicians, should be in spotlight of Beijing Winter Olympics

(People's Daily App) 10:04, December 07, 2021

Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Zhao Lijian made remarks at a routine press briefing in Beijing in response to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison reportedly saying Australia was considering boycotting the Beijing Winter Olympics.

"The Winter Olympic Games, held every four years, is a precious opportunity for athletes to impress the world with their outstanding performance," Zhao says.

"It is athletes, instead of politicians clamoring for a boycott, that should be in the spotlight.”

