All-season ski jumping venue helps athletes prepare for Beijing 2022
(Xinhua) 14:47, November 26, 2021
The Laiyuan National Ski Jumping Training and Research Base in the north Chinese province of Hebei uses ice tracks and artificial snow in winter and a ceramic track in summmer, offering all-season training for Chinese athletes ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.
