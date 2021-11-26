All-season ski jumping venue helps athletes prepare for Beijing 2022

Xinhua) 14:47, November 26, 2021

The Laiyuan National Ski Jumping Training and Research Base in the north Chinese province of Hebei uses ice tracks and artificial snow in winter and a ceramic track in summmer, offering all-season training for Chinese athletes ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)