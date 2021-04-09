Security Council urges states to comply with treaty obligations related to mine action

Xinhua) 09:00, April 09, 2021

UNITED NATIONS, April 8 (Xinhua) -- The United Nations Security Council on Thursday called on member states to comply with international treaty obligations related to mine action.

"The Council also calls upon member states to comply with their respective international treaty obligations related to mine action, and their relevant obligations under international humanitarian law," according to a statement of the Security Council.

The Security Council, in this context, reiterated its call for all parties in armed conflicts to end immediately and definitively any indiscriminate use of explosive devices in violation of international humanitarian law, it said.

"The Security Council recalls its Resolution 2365 (2017) on mine action, and as well as its relevant resolutions which mandate United Nations mine action related activities in relevant peacekeeping operations and special political missions, as applicable in line with their mandates and calls on member states and other relevant stakeholders to strengthen their efforts to implement Resolution 2365 as well as other relevant resolutions on mine action," said the statement.

"The Security Council underscores the importance it places on the safety and security of peacekeepers on the ground and the need for troop- and police-contributing countries to ensure where appropriate, that all peacekeepers in the field are equipped, informed and trained to mitigate the threat posed by landmines, ERWs (explosive remnants of war) and IEDs (improvised explosive devices)," it added.

"The Security Council, in commemoration of the International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action, reiterates its commitment to mine action with a view to contributing to the protection of civilians and supporting stabilization and peacebuilding efforts in armed conflicts and post-conflict situations," said the statement.

On Dec. 8, 2005, the UN General Assembly declared that April 4 of each year shall be observed as the International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action.

It called for continued efforts by states, with the assistance of the United Nations and relevant organizations, to foster the establishment and development of national mine-action capacities in countries where mines and explosive remnants of war constitute a serious threat to the safety, health and lives of the civilian population, or an impediment to social and economic development at the national and local levels.

The Security Council held a ministerial open debate on mine action on Thursday.

