Scenery of Xiling Gorge amid the misty rain

Ecns.cn) 09:44, April 06, 2021

It has been rainy and cloudy for several days in Yichang, central China's Hubei Province. Shrouded in mist, the Xiling Gorge, the largest Yangtze Gorges in Yichang City, resembles a beautiful ink wash painting. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Weidong)

It has been rainy and cloudy for several days in Yichang, central China's Hubei Province. Shrouded in mist, the Xiling Gorge, the largest Yangtze Gorges in Yichang City, resembles a beautiful ink wash painting. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Weidong)

It has been rainy and cloudy for several days in Yichang, central China's Hubei Province. Shrouded in mist, the Xiling Gorge, the largest Yangtze Gorges in Yichang City, resembles a beautiful ink wash painting. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Weidong)

It has been rainy and cloudy for several days in Yichang, central China's Hubei Province. Shrouded in mist, the Xiling Gorge, the largest Yangtze Gorges in Yichang City, resembles a beautiful ink wash painting. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Weidong)

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)